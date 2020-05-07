Kevin Spacey, who was fired from the final season of Netflix's "House of Cards" in 2017 allegedly due to various sexual assault accusations, says he can relate to those who have recently lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Comparing losing his job to coronavirus layoffs in a recent virtual appearance on Germany's "Bits and Pretzels" podcast, Kevin Spacey said that even though his unemployment was caused by "very different reasons and circumstances," emotional struggles were the same.

"I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same. So I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can't go back to work or that you might lose your job, and that it's a situation that you have absolutely no control over," the 60-year-old said.

In the 10-minute address on the podcast last month, the "American Beauty" actor said he will share his perspective on what "it feels like to suddenly find yourself in a situation you could not possibly have prepared for or anticipated was coming."

When #MeToo movement was at its peak in 2017, the "Seven" actor too came under the fire, after American actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances towards him in 1986 when he was only 14 and Spacey was 26.

Rapp's comment brought forward a slew of sexual misconduct accusations from at least 30 men. Norwegian author and ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway, Ari Behn also accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. The author committed suicide on Christmas Day last year.

Spacey had responded to Rapp's allegations by apologising for what he called an "inappropriate drunken behaviour," which he doesn't remember and also announced: "I choose now to live as a gay man."

"I don't think it will come as a surprise for anyone to say that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours," Spacey said in the podcast.

While Spacey has mostly kept a low profile after losing work, he shared two questionable videos on his social media accounts. On Christmas Eve in 2018, Spacey shared a three-minute personal address as his "House of Cards" character Frank Underwood in which he rebuked numerous sexual assault allegations against him. He followed it up with a similar kind of cosplay video on last year's Christmas Eve, in which he asked for more kindness in the world.