Khloé Kardashian talked about becoming a mother to two children with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a recent interview. She admitted that it can be a daunting task, but one that she bravely faces.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star recently welcomed a son via surrogate. She has been keeping mum about her new baby, but admitted that parenting can be difficult especially since they are still young.

Kardashian is also a mother to four-year-old daughter True. On the other hand, she also considers it an "honour and a gift" to be able to take care of and guide her children.

"My kids challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift, " the 38-year-old said in an Elle interview published Tuesday.

She added, "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]."

Kardashian admitted, "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young."

A representative for the "Good American" founder announced in August that True now has a baby brother who was conceived in November 2021. She did not share any details about her son to "protect the surrogate" and for her own "mental health."

Her spokesperson told Page Six that she "is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing." She also asked "for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

The baby was reportedly conceived a month before Thompson was found out to have fathered a child with another woman. The basketball player cheated on Kardashian with Maralee Nichols and they now have a son named Theo.

Despite having two children together, the exes are not back together. An insider told the publication that they "already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit." By this time, the reality TV star was just like "I'm going to be doing it by myself." Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016.