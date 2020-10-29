A preview for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" released on Wednesday, revealed that Khloe Kardashian tested positive for COVID-19.

The 36-year-old reality TV star told fans in a video recorded from her bedroom that she suffered from hot and cold flashes among other worse conditions that included vomiting, coughing, and shaking. She said she had a burning sensation when she coughed. She also experienced the "craziest headaches" that were different from her usual migraines.

In a hoarse voice, the bedridden Kardashian shared that she "just found out" that she has COVID-19. She told viewers that she has been cooped up in her room.

"It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days," she said in the sneak peek posted on the show's official YouTube page.

"The coughing my chest would burn when I would cough and my throat is still not fully recovered clearly," she continued.

Kardashian reminded fans that COVID-19 is real and that everyone should follow orders and listen then everyone will be okay.

"But we're all gonna get through this...May God bless us all," she concluded.

KhloÃ© had been stuck in her room quarantining before she got her results. Now, hear her reaction when she first realized she had COVID-19 earlier this year. A new episode of #KUWTK is Thursday at 8|7c on E! pic.twitter.com/dvizQEH9VQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 28, 2020

The sneak peek opened with Kardashian lying curled up in bed and her coughing heard in the background. Then Kim Kardashian-West told viewers that they are just waiting for her sister's result. But her instincts tell her that the "Strong Looks Better Naked" author has COVID-19 because she is really sick.

"I mean, my gut tells me she does just because she's so sick. And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it," she said.

Likewise, Kris Jenner is in the video talking about finding a doctor for her daughter.

"I, of course, then jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call trying to find somebody that could help her," she said.

The clip was recorded months ago and a teaser that showed Kardashian taking a COVID-19 test was also released in September. Fans will learn more about how the mum-of-one battled the disease on Friday's (Oct. 31) episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on E!