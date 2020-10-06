Kim Kardashian revealed that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is ending because they have more important matters to focus on than running a reality TV show. The sisters must now look after their own family.

The SKIMS founder admitted that they all decided that it is time to take a break after over a decade of entertaining TV viewers. It was "a dream of all of ours" but they never imagined that it would get them to where they are now.

"We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we're on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It's really simple," Kardashian said in an interview with Grazia magazine.

"We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven't had a break for 14 years. We've gone in filming a season, then a spin-off, and I think there's no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives," she added.

The 39-year-old businesswoman likewise mentioned the importance of focusing on their own families. She has four kids with husband Kanye West and her sisters have children of their own too. Kourtney has three with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and Khloe has one daughter with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian's half-sister, Kylie Jenner, is also a mum herself to daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott.

"...And they need us. There's so much going on that, even just for a minute, we need a break," Kardashian explained.

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will end with Season 20. Fans can expect a lot of excitement going on in the final run. Kardashian said it will show viewers what the family did to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If anything, it'll be really interesting to see what all of us were doing during the pandemic. We were so scared and cautious and we shared every moment of that. Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help. It was a very different side of us that I don't think anyone's really seen," she teased.

Kardashian revealed that Season 20 of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will begin with footage they filmed themselves using their phones. With production back up and running, she hopes to end the show with a "little bit of normalcy."