Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Thursday to defend herself from mounting criticism over efforts to remove an unedited bikini photo of her that had leaked and gone viral on the internet.

The 36-year-old reality TV star went on Instagram Live to show her real body and to shut down haters who accused her of photoshopping her pictures. In the first video, she is seen taking a selfie inside the bathroom wearing only underwear. She had one arm covering her naked chest as she posed sideways and front. The second clip shows her with her pants pulled down and her sweatshirt removed to reveal her taut stomach.

"PS Yes I did a live to show you all this isn't photoshopped," she captioned her post along with a tongue-out emoji.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star also included a lengthy statement in her post that addressed the viral unedited photo. She started by telling her fans that the video shows the real her, with her "body unretouched and unfiltered." She also explained the reason why she had wanted the unedited picture removed.

"The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are," she wrote.

The mum-of-one also revealed the "pressure, constant ridicule and judgment" she struggled through her life in order "to be perfect and to meet other's standards" of how she should look. She admitted that she can "never quite get used to being judged" with "every single flaw and imperfection" in her photos micro-analysed and made fun of."

"I am not perfect but I promise you that I try every day to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness," she continued.

Despite the criticism, Kardashian admitted that she loves a good filter and "an edit here and there." She said she will also continue to share what she chooses to share and that "it's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore."