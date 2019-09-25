Khloe Kardashian is no stranger when it comes to posing in risque shots. She posed naked to promote her book and now she's back at it, this time to entice people to listen to her music playlist.

The "Strong Looks Better Naked" author stripped to her birthday suit for her sister Kourtney's website called "Poosh." The 35-year-old gave just a tease with the steamy shot.

The photo shows Khloe naked in bed while clutching a white blanket to cover her modesty. Her pose suggests seduction, which is perfect for the purpose of her nude photo. The sexy snap advertises Khloe's slow jams playlist to help you "get connected to your feelings."

The playlist, aptly titled "Stop Pooshing My Heart," includes multiple songs from Sam Smith and Adele, according to Entertainment Online. It also has Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," "End of the Road" by Boyz II Men, and "Can You Help Me" from Usher. Khloe's playlist is available to stream on Apple Music or Spotify.

"Who doesn't love a good song to truly get in touch with your emotions and release any pent-up feelings?...So get comfortable, maybe grab a box of tissues, and let the soulful music play on loop," reads the description on Poosh.

"Stop Pooshing My Heart" is the second music playlist from Khloe that Kourtney shared on her website. She previously shared her sister's workout playlist. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star loves to sweat it out to the music of Jay-Z and her brother-in-law Kanye West's songs "Otis" and "Holy Grail." Khloe calls her workout playlist "Poosh Poosh Baby."

Khloe's nude photo is not on her social media page but on photographer Steven Gomillio's Instagram. He shared the snap on Tuesday and it has since gained over 1,000 likes and 30 comments. The reactions were all positive, with commentators calling the "Good American" co-founder gorgeous and incredible. The photo also appears on the Poosh Instagram page.

Interestingly, Khloe's nude photo for Poosh bears a resemblance to the cover photo of her book "Strong Looks Better Naked." In it, the reality TV star lounges naked in bed with a white sheet covering her body. She also sports the same hairstyle and has on the same bracelet seen in her naked photo for Kourtney's website.