Khloe Kardashian is still looking forward to reconnecting with Tristan Thompson as she still wants to have his baby.

The 36-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is said to be keeping her ex "close" but not for any romantic reason. She wants to try and go for a second baby with him. But she wants to follow big sister Kim's example and have it via a surrogate. A source said that she and Thompson have already discussed the process prior to their split.

"Khloe and Tristan had already committed to the decision to have a second baby via surrogate, something she is really desperate for. The process was started, so now she's faced with a huge decision of how to proceed," an insider told The Sun.

The source claimed that this is where the 30-year-old NBA player comes in. Kardashian reportedly does not want to have to look for a sperm donor when he can be the baby's father. After all, they already share a child together, their three-year-old daughter True.

"Doing it alone would mean back to the start of the process, and looking for a sperm donor and it's a very different experience - and essentially, one of her children would have a father, and one wouldn't... that's a lot for her. I think she wants to just go ahead with it anyway," the source said adding, "That's on the basis that herself and Tristan are good co-parents and it means they have to work hard on this relationship."

But the Kardashian family is said to be against the idea of her reconciling with Thompson or worse, having another child with him. Her sisters are worried that she would come to regret the decision so they are urging her to cancel the plan.

Kardashian and Thompson split this year allegedly because he cheated on her with multiple women. But while their romantic relationship has come to an end, being co-parents to their daughter has not. The source claimed that she still "allows him free access to the house" and that they do a "family day" once a week.