Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to find ways to stay together amid reports that their marriage is on the rocks. Reportedly, this involves taking their kids on a getaway, and they were seen boarding a private jet on Sunday in Cody, Wyoming.

The rapper has reportedly been staying in Cody for several months while his wife took care of their four kids in Los Angeles. But over the weekend, the family reunited for what according to a TMZ source is a "private family vacation to try and work things out." It was reportedly to "save" their relationship "before it's beyond repair."

Photos shared by the publication showed West coming out of the jet in a white polo shirt. His four-year-old son Saint is also pictured with a bodyguard as he seemingly pointed at paparazzi. There are no photos of Kardashian and their other kids.

The source claimed that West and Kardashian planned the family vacation when the latter visited her husband in Wyoming last weekend. It was an emotional reunion for the couple as they were photographed inside the musician's car in what appeared to be a tense conversation. The reality TV star was photographed in tears. She later flew solo back to Los Angeles to be with her kids.

The family trip on Sunday is said to be the first the "Yeezus" hitmaker and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took in such a long time. They have not gone out on dates and only got together during family occasions and holidays.

The family vacation comes following reports that West and Kardashian have been living separate lives for the past year. The "Skims" founder stays in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles to be close to family and friends. It is also where she films her reality TV series.

Meanwhile, West has been staying in Wyoming where the family owns a ranch and where he gets his "creativity." He hinted that he wants Kardashian and the kids with him at the ranch and that NBC and E! no longer have a say on where they should live.