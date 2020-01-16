Kim Kardashian on Wednesday celebrated her daughter Chicago West's birthday with a special Minnie Mouse-themed painting party.

Chicago West, the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, turned two on Wednesday. Before ringing in the birthday celebrations, Kim posted a special message for her "smart sassy and silly" daughter on social media.

"Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can't believe you are already 2!" she captioned several shots of the little cutie in pigtail buns and camp pants. "You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wrote alongside two adorable pictures of the little one dressed in a streetwear-inspired outfit.

Granny Kris Jenner also shared a sweet post to celebrate Chicago's special day and wrote: "Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are! #love#happybirthdaychi#chicago."

The socialite then celebrated her daughter's birthday with their family in an intimate fashion. For the Disney-themed party, the toddler got her face painted like Minnie Mouse and posed for a picture with painting stations and delicate French macarons. Chi had a pair of Minnie Mouse ears and bow painted on her face and also had a pair of Minnie Mouse ears on her head. The 2-year-old had on a loose white T-shirt to save her birthday clothes as she indulged in some painting.

Chicago's aunt Kylie Jenner took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations. The pictures showed a multi-tier cake with Minnie Mouse pasted to it, along with lovely blue and pink frosting roses, reports Yahoo.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian also shared a special picture to celebrate her niece's birthday. The photograph showed her daughter Penelope in a gray dress and white boots holding Chicago, who wore a white satin dress.