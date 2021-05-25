Kim Kardashian is being sued for withholding overtime pay, failure to reimburse expenses made by her staff, and employing a minor to maintain her Hidden Hills property in California.

Seven former members of her gardening and maintenance staff filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Supreme Court on Monday. They alleged that the reality TV star withheld 10 percent of their wages for taxes and was overdue with their pay.

The plaintiffs also claimed that Kardashian did not forward the sums of their taxes to the government, did not pay them regularly, did not hand in their overtime pay, and did not give them their termination pay. They "were treated as independent contractors despite being told that they were employees."

Frank Kim of law firm Kim Legal, who is representing the staff said his clients were "not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses."

The lawsuit also accused the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star of hiring "multiple underage minors" who "worked more than 8 hours per day and/or 40 hours per week" during the summer holiday. Andrew Ramirez Jr., 16, said he was made to work over the allowable 48 hours for an underage employee under California's Labor Code. His father, Andrew Ramirez Sr., claimed he was fired after he inquired about his rights as an employee.

Aside from father and son, the other plaintiffs are Christopher Ramirez, Robert Araiza, Aron Cabrea, Jesse Fernandez, and Rene Ernesto Flores. In a statement to Daily Mail, Kim said his firm is actively investigating the complaints in the case, which he said are prevalent in Los Angeles.

"Wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles. My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers," he said.

However, a spokesperson for Kardashian said she hired a third-party vendor for the ongoing cleaning and maintenance of her $60-million mansion. Thus, she "is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff."

Kardashian has reportedly "never not paid a vendor for their services." She also hopes that the issue between the workers and the vendor who employed them "can be amicably resolved soon."