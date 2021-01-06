Kim Kardashian is said to have given up on her marriage with Kanye West and has started with the divorce proceedings with her attorney Laura Wasser.

The couple is said to be in marriage counseling but divorce is imminent. A source claimed that they are keeping their divorce "low-key" and are in "settlement talks" already.

The insider pointed out that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has not been seen with her wedding ring. They have also been living separately with West holing up at his Wyoming ranch while his wife and children are in Los Angeles.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done," the source told Page Six.

The 40-year-old Skims founder is said to be done trying to understand West and helping him deal with his mental struggles. She has reportedly "grown up a lot" and wants a divorce so she can focus on making positive changes for herself and for others.

Kardashian wants to pursue being a lawyer and is "serious about taking the bar exam" and on moving forward with "her prison reform campaign." She has "had enough" of her husband's crazy antics especially after his recent failed attempt to become the next U.S. president.

Meanwhile, a separate source claimed West wants out of the Kardashian family's "over-the-top reality star lives." He is "completely over the entire family" and "wants nothing to do with them" especially with their "unbearable" reality show.

The source added that Kardashian is trying to get her husband to turn over their Calabasas home to her, because "that's where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home. "West owns the house but "she owns the land and adjoining lots" around it, although they both spent a lot of money in renovating the house.

This is reportedly also not the first time they talked about a divorce but this time "it is way, way more serious." Interestingly, West also revealed during his presidential campaign speech that he has long since wanted to divorce Kardashian.