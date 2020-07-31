Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to have been living in different states, with the reality TV star staying in California and her husband in Wyoming.

A source claimed that the celebrities have been living separate lives as their marriage and their future hangs in the balance. The Yeezy founder has reportedly been staying at his Wyoming ranch where it is best for his "creativity."

"Kanye's in Wyoming, that's his main base," the source told Page Six.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is staying close to family and close friends in Los Angeles. She is "completely focused on her family and protecting her kids right now, they're so young." The insider claimed that the mum-of-four is "doing well" and is trying her best to make it "business as normal" with the family. She does not want what is going on with her and West to have an "impact on the kids."

Thankfully, she has her family to turn to for support and comfort. The source told the publication that her sisters "have been helping out" and that "the kids have been with their cousins."

"They don't want the kids to feel that anything is wrong, but of course, they want their father," the source said."But they're not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it's not like they're not able to see each other," the source added.

Another insider claimed that the couple has been living separately for the "past year." The Skims founder goes to Wyoming "about once every five weeks" with the kids.

"When together, things are fine between them but they haven't been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that's not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is," the source said.

The claim that West and Kardashian have been living separately for the past year came after his revealing presidential rally in South Carolina on July 4. The 43-year-old "Yeezus" hitmaker shared some personal details about his family including how he wanted North to be aborted but Kardashian decided to keep her. He also said that he has been wanting to divorce his wife.