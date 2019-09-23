Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were on hand to announce the list of nominees for Outstanding Competition Series at the 2019 Emmy Awards. Their presentation turned a bit awkward when the audience laughed at their lines.

The sisters walked out onto the stage with the "We Are Family" song playing in the background before they each said their lines and presented the nominees.

"Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves," Kardashian said. At this point, laughter erupted from the audience. Jenner continued to stay on script despite the crowd's reaction and said, "Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted."

A video from their presentation at the 2019 Emmys has since gone viral and netizens shared their thoughts on what brought on the chuckle. One claimed that the sisters said a pun and they didn't even realize it. Meanwhile, others pointed out the obvious laughter in the background.

Kim Kardashian told a joke and didn't even know it. ðŸ˜‚

#Emmys — vincent (@vincent00822) September 23, 2019

Wait. Did the entire audience laugh at Kim Kardashian And Kendall when they were talking on stage?? #Emmys #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/KjZFzw4LdN — RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) September 23, 2019

HAHAHAâ€”and I cannot emphasize this enoughâ€”HAHAHAHAHAHA. https://t.co/0oXiGGXfIQ — someecards (@someecards) September 23, 2019

The joke seems to be on the two "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars, as netizens do not agree with their claims that they are real and unfiltered.

Let us never forget that the entire Emmys crowd laughed at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when they described their show as â€œreal,â€ â€œunscripted,â€ and â€œthem being themselves.â€ — joey thee italian (@ohokjoey) September 23, 2019

The #Emmys audience laughed at Kim and Kendall when they were talking about how reality shows are all about REAL people living their lives pic.twitter.com/C1OicoGVtK — Caroline (@CIKtweets) September 23, 2019

Despite the criticism, there were also those who defended the sisters and wrote the hashtag #RespectTheKardashians. According to US Magazine, one fan said that the laughter was unwanted and disrespectful, while another congratulated Jenner and Kardashian for presenting at the 2019 Emmy Awards, which takes a lot of courage.

See Kardashian and Jenner present at the 2019 Emmy Awards and hear the laughter for yourself in the tweet below.

There was awkward audience laughter when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner said their family tells their stories "unfiltered and unscripted." Yikes. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/H6XH3g6L1L — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 23, 2019

The two reality TV stars have yet to comment on what happened at the awards. They did not seem to mind the criticism, if their recent social media posts were anything to go by. From the looks of it, they had a blast at the 2019 Emmys.

Kylie Jenner was supposed to be with her sisters at the 2019 Emmy Awards. However, she skipped the star-studded event due to an undisclosed illness.

Kardashian and Jenner have appeared in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" with siblings Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian since the show debuted in 2007. They have been under media scrutiny ever since but they continue to defy online criticism with their ongoing success.