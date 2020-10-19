Kim Kardashian opened up about her earnings on "My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman." She revealed that she earns more money from her social media accounts than her reality television show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

The 29-year-old reality star appeared on Netflix talk show's third season where she claims that she makes more money from her Instagram account than an entire season of the show. This is why the end of the long-running reality television show will not impact Kim Kardashian's income.

The talk show episode is yet to air. It will debut on Wednesday.

"We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that's why we continue to share our lives," she told Letterman on the show. "Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season."

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that the reality television star has not specified the exact numbers but she once mentioned "anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 and sometimes upwards of $1 million" from one Instagram post. Meanwhile, TMZ revealed that the deal with E! series for five seasons is worth $150 million which includes Kris Jenner's 10 percent cut. This comes down to roughly $27 million per season for the entire Kardashian and Jenner family. Further break up suggests it comes to 4.5 million for each sister of the Kardashian clan.

They even discussed finances between Kim and her husband Kanye West. When Letterman asked who earns more, she responded by saying, "him probably." "We're exactly even [in earnings]. We both are really blessed and do extremely well, and I'm really grateful," she added.

Last month, it was announced that the E! series is set to wrap up after 15 years and 20 seasons. The show will conclude in 2021.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim wrote last month announcing the big decision.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way," she added.