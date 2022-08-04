Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be physically separated at the moment, but the "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" actress has not let that affect their relationship, a report claims.

InTouch reported that Kardashian and Davidson are still together despite speculations that their romance has been hitting rock bottom lately. The entertainment news outlet suggested that "The King of Staten Island" actor has been filming his upcoming movie called "Wizards!" in Australia.

Instead of letting the distance affect their relationship, Kim Kardashian reportedly flew halfway across the globe to visit Pete Davidson on set. In August, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that the lovebirds are in constant communication through the different "time zones and filming call times make talking difficult."

The same tattler noted that Kardashian and Davidson "send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up." It added, "The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them," the source added, noting that the pair are "still very smitten with each other and can't wait until they're in the same place again."

Luckily for Pete Davidson, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan seems to approve of his romance with Kim Kardashian. The pair were even seen grabbing Korean BBQ with Khloe Kardashian in late January.

An additional insider told InTouch that Khloe "was one of the first to admit that she thought Kim's infatuation with Pete was a passing phase. Now, after spending so much time with them, she's convinced it's the real thing." Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, also loves Davidson being Kardashian's beau.

A separate informant told InTouch, "Kris one hundred percent approves of Kim's relationship with Pete. She has known Pete for years, trusts him and has even invited him to their Christmas festivities." It added that the entire brood is "stoked" to see Kim Kardashian move on from Kanye West, with whom she shares kids Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North.