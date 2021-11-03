Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands and now sources are saying that they are enjoying each other's company.

The mum-of-four reportedly likes hanging out with the "Saturday Night Live" alum. While a previous insider claimed that they are "just friends," another claimed that they are "having fun together."

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," the source told People and suggested that there is no problem with them hanging out since they are both single. Davidson recently split from his girlfriend "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. He was also linked with his "Meet Cute" co-star Kaley Cuoco, who filed for divorce from her husband Carl Cook in September after three years of marriage. But reports that they are dating have since died down.

As for the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February citing "irreconcilable differences." They remain committed to co-parenting their children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. She has reportedly since moved on from their marriage and is "having fun and enjoying life."

"Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date. She is very happy and in a good place," the source said adding that Kardashian has "moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

Davidson and Kardashian sparked romance rumours after they were seen together at an amusement park. They even rode a rollercoaster together and were photographed holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They were reportedly there with a group of friends.

Prior to the amusement park outing, they shared an onscreen kiss when they acted as Alladin and Princess Jasmine in a comedic sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in October. She hosted the show and even poked fun at her family during her opening monologue. She and the comedian also hung out at Kid Cudi's birthday party in January 2019.

Kardashian and Davidson have yet to respond to rumours that they are dating. But another source claimed that she is "intrigued" and that "she likes him."