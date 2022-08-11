Pete Davidson had convinced Kim Kardashian to have one more child before their shocking breakup, a tabloid suggested.

Us Weekly reported that Davidson was pressuring Kardashian to have another child. The entertainment news outlet even noted that the "Saturday Night Live" alum recently told Kevin Hart while appearing on his talk show that he wants to be a dad.

At the time, Pete Davidson revealed, "I wanna have a kid. That's my dream. I'm so excited for that chapter." However, tattlers claimed the admission took Kim Kardashian by surprise, as she already has four kids with Kanye West.

Kardashian, in September, admitted that she had no plans to have more children. Davidson's ex-girlfriend insisted, "I have a lot of kids. I'm done."

One insider close to the matter claimed Pete Davidson was able to change Kim Kardashian's mind. It said, "She's now willing to go down that road. They've talked about getting engaged, but Pete doesn't want to stress or rush Kim. She thinks Pete is 100 per cent husband material, but they both want to be patient and do things the right way."

To recall, Kardashian and Davidson ended their nine-month romance last week. Though neither of the two Hollywood stars has confirmed the main reason behind the shocking split, rumours are rife that their busy schedules made them decide to break up.

An unidentified tipster told People, "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time, and it was hard." Other sources also told E! News that, although they are no longer romantically connected, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to be friends as they have "a lot of love and respect for each other."

Most, if not all, fans are aware that Davidson has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on an upcoming film called "Wizards!" Kardashian, for her part, continues to raise her four kids with Kanye West – North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have yet to comment on the reports saying they talked about having kids and getting engaged before their shocking split. So, avid followers of the former lovebirds should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.