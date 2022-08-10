Kim Kardashian is "very supportive" of ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in his journey to seek help after being bullied by Kanye West, a new report claimed.

PageSix reported that Davidson, who has always been open about his mental health issues, is undergoing therapy following his shocking split from the make-up mogul last week. Though they are no longer an item, it is reported that Kardashian is "very supportive" of her former beau.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy. Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that."

Pete Davidson has also received death threats from Kanye West's fans amid the rapper's bullying, which is partially the reason why the comedian has been in "trauma therapy" in April.

Another unidentified insider shared, "Getting death threats from [Kanye's] fans and all the negative attention online doesn't feel good for the average person — add someone who's struggled with mental illness, and it's even worse."

The ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian caused panic in 2018 when he wrote on Instagram, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I actually don't know how much longer I can last. all I've ever tried to do was help people."

Davidson, at the time, even praised West, who has also publicly struggled with mental health issues, for being open about them. In that same year, he wrote, "Bravo Kanye West, for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye."

Kanye West was quick to react to the reports that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson already ended their nine-month romance. The "Praise God" hitmaker even posted about Davidson's fake death on Instagram, which left Kardashian reportedly "livid and incredibly upset."

Davidson has not publicly responded to West's reaction to his recent split from Kardashian. However, informants suggested that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is not tolerating her ex-husband's bullying.