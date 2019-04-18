Kim Kardashian has found a new passion in criminal law, but one thing that hasn't changed is the reality star's lavish style.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, who began her four-year apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco last year, was spotted heading into a building in Los Angeles to take her torts exam. In photos released by Daily Mail, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star brought along a cream crocodile Hermes Birkin bag, which is estimated to be worth around $100,000.

According to the outet, Birkin bags made of crocodile are known to be the most expensive of the luxury line, with a Himalayan Nilo Crocodile Birkin selling for a whopping $383,000 during a 2017 auction. Kardashian owns a Birkin bag similar to the rare piece, which was apparently made from an "almost albino" crocodile.

Aside from her pricey Birkin bag, Kardashian also came prepared, having been spotted carrying a binder full of notes and a backpack filled with books as she hopped out of her Range Rover. Kanye West's wife also opted to dress comfortably for her test, wearing a dark gray sweater, lighter gray sweatpants and matching trainers.

Prior to this sighting, Kardashian shared images of her study notes and flashcards with handwritten legal definitions and key terms on Instagram. She revealed in her caption that she was getting some reading done in preparation for her torts test the next day.

And Kardashian's hard work seems to have paid off as she wrote on Twitter Wednesday that she "aced" her exam.

Aced my test btw âš–ï¸âœï¸ðŸ“š — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2019

Torts, defined as a "wrongful act or an infringement of a right (other than under contract) leading to civil legal liability," is one of the subjects the mom of three is taking during her first year of law.

The reality star previously dished that her first year as a law student will soon wrap up, and she will be taking the "baby bar" exam in June.

Kardashian first opened up about her newfound passion for law during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. She revealed that it was the release of Alice Marie Johnson and the realization that she knew very little about the law that pushed her into pursuing this career.

"It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told the magazine. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

Kardashian also dished that she plans to take the bar exam in 2022 after her law apprenticeship.

Of course, her announcement was met by criticism, with some claiming she used her "money and privilege" to get a law degree.

However, Kardashian recently hit back at her bashers, revealing that she dedicates a lot of time into studying and sacrifices time she could have spent with family and friends to pursue her dream.

"There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me," she wrote in the lengthy Instagram post. "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It's never too late to follow your dreams."

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.