Kim Kardashian removed a level of her smartphone game called "Hollywood" on Tuesday night, after being accused of cashing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the British royal family.

Players of the game noticed that the storyline of the new level, titled the "Royal Runaways," was too similar to the ongoing drama in the British royal family to be a coincidence. A source close to the reality TV star clarified to Mail Online that she was not aware of the storyline until Tuesday and "immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down."

"She is disappointed that this happened and has requested an internal investigation to ensure that this misstep doesn't happen again," the insider added.

The controversial level featured a royal couple named Prince Aston and Princess Bianca, who decided to quit royal life after the latter wasn't properly welcomed into the family. The couple goes on to give an interview to the player, similar to Harry and Meghan's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, in which Bianca says, "Prince Aston has done everything in his power to welcome me into the Royal Family. Unfortunately, I can't say the same about everyone in his family."

"The Queen is a symbol of tradition, but as times change, perhaps some traditions become outdated," Bianca says. The level later shows Bianca inviting the player to a dinner with the Queen, since the interview apparently "shook the crown a little bit." The Queen tells the player at the dinner: "I suppose you're quite proud of yourself digging into my family's business on television."

At this point, Bianca announces: "After much contemplation and deliberation my husband and I have decided to . . . LEAVE the Royal Family." Aston adds to the announcement that "there is nothing I wouldn't do to ensure my wife's happiness."

Glu Mobile, makers of the game launched in 2014, confirmed that they have removed the quest after hearing a lot of "valuable feedback." Apologising for the storyline, the company said: "It's clear we missed the mark with this, and we sincerely apologize. We did not intend to direct any negativity towards any particular person or groups of people. The content is no longer live in the game."