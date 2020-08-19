Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have headed to separate locations a week after they arrived in Miami following a family trip in the Dominican Republic. While the reality TV star returned to Los Angeles with her four children, her musician husband went back to his ranch in Wyoming where he has been staying for the past few months.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been holidaying with their four children- North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one, since Aug. 2. The family separated on the night of Sunday, when the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star headed back to Los Angeles with three of her children while their eldest daughter stayed in Cody to spend some time with her father.

The American rapper, who revealed in his first presidential campaign rally that he initially wanted Kim to abort when she was expecting North, spent quality time with his daughter at his ranch. On Monday night, the 43-year-old took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and North posing in a body of water, with mountains behind them.

"Daddy daughter time," the "Jesus Is King" rapper wrote, adding a skiing emoji.

North has now reunited with her mother and her three siblings in LA, but her father didn't accompany her to the city. He has stayed behind at his ranch, where he has been reportedly working on some new music.

A source told People magazine that Wyoming "is where he wants to live," while Kim "is happy to be back" in Los Angeles. "It's hard traveling with the kids for such a long time," the insider said.

The source noted that her six-year-old marriage with Kanye remains the priority for Kim saying: "Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming."

"He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about," they said.

The couple has been reportedly getting along better after returning from the trip to the Dominican Republic, which they took after Kanye's recent public outbursts where he accused wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of being white supremacists. Though it appeared that he has mended his ties with the momager, as he appreciated her on Twitter, a source told Heat World magazine that he is "sick of Kris Jenner meddling into his marriage."

"Kanye is convinced Kim's mother Kris has got it in for him and that she's the main source of all their problems," a source said, adding: "He accepts things with Kim need a lot of fixing and he admits he's no saint in some areas, but ultimately, his biggest beef is with Kris."

"He's sick of her meddling, and the constant pressure for Kim to be in the spotlight. In Kanye's mind, so many of their problems would be solved if they had more privacy," the insider said, adding that it is something he will no longer tolerate.