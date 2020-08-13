Kim Kardashian's focus continues to be on "healing" her relationship with husband Kanye West and taking care of him and their children after returning from a family vacation in the Dominican Republic which was reportedly a break-or-make for their marriage.

Amid reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been getting along after the family trip, the reality TV star is believed to be working more to resolve their recent differences. According to a report in Us Weekly, the 39-year-old is helping her husband as he struggles with his mental health, despite their recent marital troubles.

"Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him," a source told the outlet.

The insider said that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star wants her husband to know she is there while he deals with a cycle of his bipolar disorder. "She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he's been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin," they said.

The insider added that the businesswoman hopes she and Kanye can put behind the recent drama that surrounded their six-year-old marriage, but it might not be that simple. "The quarantine has been hard on Kanye and, in turn, has been difficult for her too," the insider said about the couple, who share four children- North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

"Their marriage definitely faced some hardships and was just hanging on with Kanye not being able to fully be present for their family, but ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids," the source explained.

The report also stated that the recent family vacation proved a fresh start for the celeb couple after recent public outbursts by Kanye where he called his wife "white supremacist" and said he has been trying to divorce her for two years. However, their issues go deeper and will need more work than a trip.

"Their vacation definitely helped put things at ease for the time being, but the issues they were dealing with go deeper than that and unfortunately won't just be solved with a trip," the source said.