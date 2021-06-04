The penultimate episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" which is ending after airing for 20 seasons, showed Kim Kardashian opening up about the end of her marriage to Kanye West and admitting that she feels like a "failure" for not being able to make it work.

During Thursday's episode of the reality show, which was filmed last year when Kim and Kanye were on the verge of breaking their relationship, Kim is seen losing her cool as soon as she walks into the kitchen of her family's vacation rental on Lake Tahoe.

Tonight on #KUWTK we go on our last family trip for the show! Tune in at 8/7c on E! pic.twitter.com/bNdoAsBIgE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2021

Following a heated argument with sister Kendall Jenner over a box of cookies that she didn't want to see, Kim said, "Where's my room? I just want to go to my room and never come out." Khloe then refers to the incident in her confessional, noting that "Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger."

Khloe also revealed that Kim and Kanye had a fight just before the Tahoe trip, which the "Jesus Is King" rapper decided not to join. The next footage showed Kim crying to her sisters following the "big fight," confessing that she doesn't feel she can do this anymore.

"Why am I still in this like, place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know?," she said, adding that she feels the musician deserves someone who can follow him all over the place.

The 40-year-old, who was previously married to Damon Thomas for four years and Kris Humphries for two years, added: "I feel like a f*****g failure, that it's like, a third f*****g marriage. Yeah I feel like a f***** loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February this year after six years of marriage. The separation came months after Kanye's unsuccessful presidential run and public outbursts about his wife, where he claimed that he has been trying to divorce her for two years. Kim, meanwhile, took to social media to reveal that her husband is going through a serious episode of bipolar disorder.

The duo later took a trip with their four children to the Dominican Republic to work on their marriage, but eventually decided to call it quits. They will continue to co-parent daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.