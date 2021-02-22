Kanye West is said to be in a phase of regret after his wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce on Feb. 19.

A source told People that the rapper has been "texting people" and "talking things through" with them. He is said to be in "that place of 'if only'," and is questioning his past actions.

"'If only I had done this, if only I hadn't done that.' He's processing things," the insider claimed.

West, 43, reportedly thinks that his failed presidential run in 2020 led to Kardashian filing for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. He thinks it "was the straw that broke the camel's back."

"Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage," the source added.

West's public outbursts during his presidential rally in South Carolina in July 2020 were a lot to take in for the mum-of-four. It was shocking to everyone, to say the least when he revealed that he had wanted their firstborn child, North, to be aborted in 2012 but she refused. He broke down on stage when he talked about how she stood up for their child. The revelation reportedly infuriated the Skims founder because she had not expected him to share details about their private life.

He later followed up his public outcry with a series of since-deleted tweets against the Kardashian clan. He compared Kris Jenner to North Korean president Kim Jong-Un and called her Kris Jong-Un. He also claimed that his wife and mother-in-law tried to lock him up under a 5150 psychiatric watch and that he has wanted to divorce her for two years.

West even accused Kardashian of cheating on him with fellow rapper Meek Mill when she met up with him to talk about prison reform in 2018. She defended him thereafter in a lengthy post on social media where she talked about his mental problems and asked the public for understanding.

They hit a rough patch in their marriage amid the pandemic. They had a huge fight in December 2020 and they stopped going to marriage counselling altogether. The couple has also been living separately with West mostly staying in Wyoming and Kardashian in California with the kids. The divorce is said to be amicable with both parties agreeing to a joint legal and physical custody of their children.