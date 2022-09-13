Part of King Charles' modernisation of the monarchy is said to involve welcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold because he finds great value in them especially overseas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to put aside their differences and rumoured rift with the British royals as they mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In a show of unity, the couple joined Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday, Sept. 10, as they thanked well-wishers and mourners outside of Windsor Castle.

Notably, King Charles also made sure to mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first speech as the reigning British monarch. He said, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”



His Majesty The King addresses the Nation and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/xQXVW5PPQ2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

Now, a source claimed that the 73-year-old wants to extend an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the sake of the monarchy. He wants to mend their alleged rift for the sake of his reign.

The insider told OK! magazine, "Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he's going to stop them being a problem is to give in to them, which it looks like he is going to do," adding, "King Charles' opinion is it's better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."

His Majesty reportedly is alone in this decision. He has not consulted his eldest son Prince William and daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. The insider pointed out that "most people in the family — and the palace — would not do this, but Charles wants to prove he is his own man."

King Charles "doesn't see this as giving in to" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But ending their alleged rift would reportedly give his "reign a chance" as he sees the Sussex couple and their influence as beneficial for the monarchy. The source claimed the monarch sees them as "great assets overseas."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the U.K. since Sept. 5. The only time they were seen in public in close proximity with any members of the royal family was at the walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle. It is not known if they have met with King Charles, Camilla, or the others since Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8.