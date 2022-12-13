A royal expert warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they are risking getting their royal titles removed by King Charles III because of their incessant attacks on the royal family.

The royals have always abided by the motto "never complain, never explain." But following their departure from their duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to share their "truth" with the media through various interviews.

The first was an explosive Oprah interview in March 2021 where they made serious allegations against the institution and senior royal family members. Prince Harry has also appeared in several chats to talk about his mental health in relation to his upbringing as a royal.

Now their recent sit-down interview comes in the form of a six-part docuseries on Netflix called "Harry & Meghan." The first three episodes did not have any bombshell revelations aside from when the duke seemingly accused the institution of planting stories about him and his wife.

The trailer for the remaining three episodes promises an explosive show as Prince Harry is heard saying, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Meghan Markle also shared, "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."

Harry & Meghan. The Netflix Global event continues December 15. pic.twitter.com/4PNOThV9fM — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2022

According to author and royal expert Phil Dampier, the revelations from the Netflix series could be enough to finally urge King Charles III to take drastic action to stop the Sussexes from further criticising the royal family and the institution.

He said the family "can no longer pretend that this isn't very serious and keep forgiving Harry and Meghan."

Dampier told New Idea, "This feud shows no sign of slowing down. Most of the British public think they (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) should be stripped of their royal titles but it's not a simple process."

He pointed out that King Charles III has "always kept his door open but he may be forced to change his mind after seeing" the "Harry & Meghan" series." Dampier claimed that the "royals are weary of the Sussexes' outbursts and that they will retain a dignified silence." However, he raised doubts over how long they can put up with the attacks.