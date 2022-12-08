King Charles is being urged to ban Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from his coronation in May if the content of their Netflix series proves damaging to the royal family and the monarchy.

The new monarch will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023. Doubts have been raised as to whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be at the coronation given that it also falls on their son Archie's fourth birthday.

But royal author Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the couple may not get an invite at all as a consequence of releasing their Netflix series. The trailers have so far hinted that it is going to reference the Sussexes' experience in the U.K. and their tense relationship with the royal family. He suggested that the royals might cut all ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the release of their show.

"The question is, what can the royals do about it? Harry will always remain a prince. The only thing they can do is not invite them to the Coronation, and cut all ties - a clean cut from the Sussexes," he told The Sun.

Fitzwilliams said this is "essentially all they can do." However, royal expert Jennie Bond thinks that not inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to King Charles III's coronation would mean "curtains for their family relationship."

She shared her hope that the family will instead wait it out and see what happens during the months between the release of the series and the release of the duke's memoir.

She told OK! "I think we've got to get this documentary out of the way. And then [Harry's] book. Once that's all out in the open, surely that must be the end of the firing salvos across the Atlantic?"

Bond hopes that there will be "a little bit of breathing space because there'll be two or three months when all of this stuff will be done and dusted. And hopefully, once it's all out in the open, the healing can begin – if it is going to take place at all."

The first six episodes of "Harry & Meghan" will come out on Dec. 8 and the remaining three on Dec. 15. Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" will arrive on Jan. 10, 2023.