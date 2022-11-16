Netizens have one thing to say about the recent photo Buckingham Palace shared to celebrate the 74th birthday of King Charles III on Nov. 14.

Royal watchers pointed out the striking resemblance the new monarch has to his father, the late Prince Philip. The picture showed His Majesty, walking stick in hand, leaning against a large weathered oak tree in Windsor Great Park. He has on corduroy trousers, a red tie, and a stone-hued tweed blazer.

"The King has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post. The Ranger offers guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country's oldest estates," reads the caption that accompanied the photo posted on the official Twitter page of The Royal Family.

The King has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post.



The Ranger offers guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates. pic.twitter.com/yNLMwfOLoa — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2022

The photo does not clearly show His Majesty's face as it was captured from a far distance. This led many to think at first glance that they were looking at a photo of the late Duke of Edinburgh. One wrote on Twitter, "Thought that was Prince Philip for a moment."

Meanwhile, others pointed out the remarkable resemblance King Charles III has to his father. One commented, "Wow he looks so much like Prince Phillip in that photo!" and another chimed in, "HM looks very much like his father in this picture."

The rest sent their birthday greetings and well-wishes. Aside from sharing a photo of the British monarch, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery also rang in his 74th birthday with guns firing in Green Park.

Guns are firing in the Green Park! @KingsTroopRHA are celebrating the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III. @RoyalFamily @ClarenceHouse @BritishArmy pic.twitter.com/Or08PzdQvz — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, members of the British Royal Family shared their birthday greetings on their respective social media pages. Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo of the king, along with the greeting, "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!"

Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King! pic.twitter.com/Kg3L70Ivn5 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2022

The Royal Collection Trust also posted a throwback photo of a young King Charles III, with his baby sister Princess Anne, and The Royal Air Force also celebrated King Charles III's birthday on Twitter.

Happy birthday to King Charles III! This photograph from 1951 shows the then Prince Charles kissing the hand of his sister, Princess Anne. pic.twitter.com/vMuogL0Yph — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) November 14, 2022

We would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles III, a Happy Birthday - his first as our Commander-In-Chief. His Majesty’s links with the RAF began in 1971, when he graduated RAF Cranwell. In 2012, His Majesty became Marshal of the RAF. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/HY5Aj115Th — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) November 14, 2022

King Charles III celebrated his birthday after a recent public appearance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. He led the nation in honouring fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday.