King Charles III is allegedly risking the wrath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with some accusing the monarch of snubbing the couple by choosing to have his coronation on their son Archie's birthday.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will turn four years old on May 6, 2023, which also happens to be His Majesty's coronation day. It is not known who chose the date, but royal watchers claimed this decision could only further create tension between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The date could allegedly prove to become an issue for King Charles III. According to the Daily Star, the new monarch could likely "face the wrath of the Sussexes, especially if the coronation is seen as a snub" because it will take the spotlight away from Archie.

The publication added, "A potential coronation snub for the Sussexes, who would be celebrating the fourth birthday of young Archie on the day of the service, could prove troublesome for the Royal Family."

However, royal author Katie Nicholl defended the palace's decision to have King Charles III's coronation on the same day as Archie's birthday. She called it a "happy coincidence" and "definitely not a snub."

She told Entertainment Tonight, "Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays."

Meanwhile, netizens on Twitter shared their thoughts about the timing of King Charles III's coronation. One user wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday, Prince Archie. It's not a coincidence that your paternal grandfather is holding his coronation as King Charles III on your special day."

Happy 4th Birthday, Prince Archie. It's not a coincidence that your paternal grandfather is holding his coronation as King Charles III on your special day. pic.twitter.com/xJXcF2D9o2 — April is not an incubator (@April_Sassy) October 11, 2022

Another accused the monarch of trying to "upstage" his grandson's birthday with his coronation and a third wrote, "Wonder why King Charles chose to hold his coronation on Archie's birthday? Maybe so his grandson could share his special day or he's done this to steal his grandson's 'thunder.'"

It is not yet confirmed who will be there at King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. Over 2,000 people are reportedly expected to turn up to witness him formally crowned as the new British monarch alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get an invite, it is unclear if they will attend or celebrate Archie's birthday in California.