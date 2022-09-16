Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly fuming over the decision not to grant their children Archie and Lilibet Royal Highness status, although they automatically become Prince and Princess since they are the grandchildren of the sovereign, King Charles III.

A source told OK! magazine that not having the HRH titles for their children has left the Duke and DUchess of Sussex "furious." But this was "the agreement" because they "are not working royals."

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News that Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will not get the HRH at this point "because they're not working royals, and their parents don't use them."

But this "doesn't mean that they won't ever get them. It just means that, at this moment, they don't have HRH. It doesn't really make any difference to their lives in California at all."

Spence further explained that Prince Harry always had an HRH title and Meghan Markle "got hers when they got married because they were working royals. Their first full-time job was working royals." She said that "using the HRH titles just enables additional privileges, like state-funded security."

The matter of security has long been an issue for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they stepped back from their duties in January 2020. They now pay for their own police protection in the USA, but they are reportedly fighting for Archie and Lilibet to get the HRH titles for the sake of giving them security.

As son of the King, Harry's children have the right to become HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibt. Right now, however, the two are listed with their original stylings.

Spence suggested that Archie and Lilibet will eventually get their HRH titles at some point because King Charles III did not order that they could not have them. But she pointed out that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to return to their royal duties, then "it's plausible Archie and Lili could get their HRH and become working members of the family."

King Charles III has yet to make official changes to Archie and Lilibet's royal titles. For now, they are still "Master" and "Miss." But according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the new British monarch will eventually discuss the proper titles for the children after the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.