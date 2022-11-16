Patrick Jephson, who worked as Princess Diana's chief of staff, alleged that King Charles III's staff led the charge in spreading lies about the princess' mental health to smear her reputation.

The former royal aide said he is more qualified than most to give a view on the former Princess of Wales' mental health because he worked with her for eight years. He alleged that those who spread lies about her mental state at the time of her marriage to the then Prince of Wales were made "by and large, by men, about a woman in a marriage with the intention to help another man."

Jephson claimed they spearheaded a "systematic campaign" to smear the princess. He admitted that he gets "very frustrated" over claims that Princess Diana was "a bit crazy" and "probably impossible."

Speaking on "The Scandal Mongers" Spotify podcast he said: "This is not just some casual gossip, it was a systematic campaign. Okay, it was a long time ago, but...the man they were supporting is now our king and these things should not be buried, they should not be conveniently pushed to one side."

He added, "They happened, in theory, they could happen again, and certainly, they shouldn't pass without censure."

Jephson hit back at claims that Princess Diana was mentally unfit to carry on her royal duties and be the wife of a future king. He continued, "If you ask people close to the current royal establishment — if you dare bring up the subject of Princess Diana, which very few people would — then I think that is the answer you would get; that it was a tragic story and that she was essentially troubled mentally, and the implication being that she was not entirely up the job, which essentially then she failed at."

He argued that the late Princess of Wales was "one of the most sane people" he has ever met. He also applauded her for having the "ability to restore sanity to crazy situations."

"As an eye witness, she could be a bit of a handful sometimes, but she was always extremely aware, sane, grounded, and funny," Jephson recalled.

Jephson said that despite troubles in her marriage with King Charles III and the lies about her mental health, Princess Diana stood her ground. She was "very, very good at her job" and was "no fool" even though "a lot of people underestimated her to their cost."