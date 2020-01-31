King Harald of Norway is back to business after a brief illness.

The monarch has accepted an invitation from King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan to pay a state visit to the country along with his wife Queen Sonja in March. The announcement comes just two weeks after he was discharged from National Hospital in Oslo post a week of treatment. It was announced that the 82-year-old will be back to work after two weeks of sick leave, and he is right on schedule, reports Hello!

The Norwegian royals will visit Jordan from March 2 to 4, marking King Harald's first state visit to the Middle East. On the other hand, the Jordanian royals had travelled to Norway on an official state visit 20 years ago in 2000.

According to a statement released by Norway's royal court, the state visit will begin on March 2 in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, where the official welcoming ceremony will take place in presence of King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan.

"The visit provides an opportunity to explore new prospects for business cooperation between Norwegian and Jordanian partners. A carefully chosen business delegation from Norway will explore opportunities for cooperation and capacity-building in various areas, including renewable energy, water technology, tourism, and cancer treatment," the statement read.

The royal couple will also visit a girls' school in the city of Salt, among other engagements. They will end their trip with an appearance at the ancient city of Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is Jordan's most-visited tourist attraction.

Soon after recovering, King Harald had hosted a lunch for members of the Supreme Court at the Royal Palace on Thursday. He was accompanied by his son and heir to Norway's throne, Crown Prince Haakon along with other members of the royal family.

The 46-year-old prince, married Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, acted as regent of the country for almost a month while his father recovered from his illness. The father-of-two also attended the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland on Monday.