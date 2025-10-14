After 10 years of waiting, Kylie Jenner has officially resurrected her most legendary persona, 'King Kylie', with a cinematic comeback. Fans were sent into a frenzy as the 28-year-old beauty mogul teased her latest and most requested collection from Kylie Cosmetics, unveiled through a glossy music video.

The reaction? Fans were thrilled and could not get enough of Jenner's return to the aesthetic that helped catapult her to global fame. Jenner officially announced the relaunch on her Instagram on 12 October, dedicating the collection to her fans, saying, 'this King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! you're the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn't be here.. 10 years later! without your support.'

Full Circle Moment

This marks a truly nostalgic comeback for both Jenner and her fans — not just because of her 'King Kylie' revival, but also because of how she chose to announce it. Nearly a decade after teasing her lipstick line with a cinematic music video for 'Glosses' in 2016, Jenner has done it again.

Now, she's promoting the King Kylie Collection through another music video, 'Glosses Part 2: King Kylie Returns.' The project also features her first official singing debut in collaboration with Terror Jr.

The new promotional video serves as a direct sequel to the original. The first had a heist-movie flair—featuring Jenner and her friends pulling off a money-stealing mission while flashing the lipstick shade names 'Like' and 'Literally'. The latest promo picks up the story ten years later.

In this new chapter, King Kylie is seen getting arrested, only to be freed later on. She's then picked up by her mother, Kris Jenner, and the clip follows with a reveal of the brand's newest collection.

Comments flooded the social media pages of Jenner. A fan commented, 'I don't think people understand how iconic this is.'

Fans are going wild over her vocals, with one commenting, 'The fact that she's actually singing the song this time around, because last time, everyone thought it was her singing three strikes but now she's saying four strikes, it's really iconic.'

Another said, 'King Kylie is back everyone. This is too iconic. This Era is reviving. P.S Kylie's voice is stunningggg and Kris at the end. Amazing. Keep shining Kylie!! We're so back.'

What's in the King Kylie Collection

A decade later, Jenner is revisiting the aesthetic that first propelled her brand to fame—further cementing her status in the beauty industry. Jenner, however, assured fans that this relaunch isn't just about nostalgia, but also about offering improved formulas.

This collection is complete with the iconic matte lip kits, lip glosses, eyeshadow palette, a loose highlighter powder, and a highlighter brush.

The matte lip kits are in the discontinued shades 'True Brown K' and 'Dead of Knight', along with two new launches: 'A Decade' and 'Kylie Jenner Lips'.

The original lip gloss shades 'Like' and 'Literally' make a comeback in a reimagined lip glaze formula, with an edgy skull-shaped packaging. There is also a new shade called 'She's Bag'.

The collection also features an eyeshadow palette with shades inspired by Jenner's teal hair at the time.

Lastly, the loose powder highlighter is in a new shade called '3 Strikes', named after the Terror Jr. song that became a soundtrack for the King Kylie era, and a highlighter brush.

Jenner also revived her Snapchat era, posting a video showcasing her new collection.

The King Kylie Collection officially launches on 18 October, 12 PM PST on KylieCosmetics.com. With fans flooding social media with excitement, many expect the collection to sell out in no time.

Jenner closed her announcement with a heartfelt note: 'From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being on this journey with me. I hope this collection makes you as happy as you've made me.'