Kim Kardashian reveals investigators told her someone 'extremely close' had put a hit on her, and she has since lived under round-the-clock protection.

Kim Kardashian's startling admission appears in the official trailer for season seven of The Kardashians, which drops footage of the star breaking down as she recounts a call from investigators.

Claims Made in the Season Seven Trailer

The trailer shows family members reacting with alarm and cuts to scenes of police and flashing sirens, hinting that the scare has triggered an escalation in personal security for the businesswoman and mother of four. The hour-long season, the clip promises, will also follow Kim's testimony in the long-running Paris robbery case that has dominated headlines this year.

The disclosure has prompted intense public interest because it combines private fear with public legal drama: Kim is shown saying the warning was from those investigating threats around her life, and that the incident left her 'terrified out of my mind'.

The brief, dramatic teaser — posted on Hulu and Disney+ channels — functions as the family's official first look at the new season and has already been used by the producers to frame the forthcoming episodes as unusually serious.

In the trailer, Kim quietly declares: 'I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life.' The confessional is intercut with urgent visuals; sirens, security teams, and distraught family members, creating the impression of both immediacy and danger.

Heightened Security — 'Secret Service-Level' Measures

Several entertainment outlets reporting on the trailer say Kim has since tightened security at her homes, offices and while travelling, with sources describing a round-the-clock detail and guards stationed near her children's school.

An outlet even reported that insiders described the protection as effectively 'Secret Service-level', with staff screening deliveries and monitoring visitors to multiple properties. Those claims come from unnamed sources close to the family and have not been independently verified by law enforcement.

The fear is historically grounded. Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016, an ordeal she has recounted in court and which fed long-standing concerns about her safety. A Paris trial this year resulted in convictions of defendants accused of involvement in that heist, after which Kim issued a statement expressing gratitude to French authorities for pursuing justice. The robbery and its aftermath are part of the context in which the family is said to have reassessed personal protections.

News organisations covering the trailer have sought comment from Kim's representatives; some outlets report they reached out for clarification but received no substantive, public elaboration about the alleged assassination warning. As things stand, the security reports derive principally from people described as insiders and from what is presented on the show's trailer.

Legal Aftermath and the Public Record

The television revelation arrives against the backdrop of a long legal chapter for Kim. In May 2025 a Paris court convicted several people connected to the 2016 robbery; Reuters reported the heist involved, among other losses, Kim's engagement ring valued at £2.97 million ($4,000,000).

Kim issued a statement after the verdict thanking French authorities and describing the episode as 'the most terrifying experience' of her life. Those public records and statements are part of the documented trail that the new season says it will explore.

Kim's disclosure, whether finally substantiated in court filings or explained by fuller episodes of the series, raises immediate questions about trust within celebrity circles, the limits of intimacy in a highly mediated family, and the intersection between private security and public spectacle.