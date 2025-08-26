North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has once again stolen the spotlight, this time with a bold new hairstyle and fashion statement that set social media ablaze.

During a high-profile outing in Rome, North debuted electric blue ombré pigtails in a look that paid homage to her aunt Kylie Jenner's mid-2010s 'King Kylie' era.

The striking transformation was captured in a viral TikTok video with her mother and during a glamorous dinner appearance at Pierluigi Restaurant, one of the city's celebrity hotspots.

Her daring gothic-inspired ensemble, paired with the vivid hair makeover, instantly made North one of the week's most talked-about celebrity style icons.

Fans and fashion commentators hailed her as a rising trendsetter, while critics questioned whether such mature styling was appropriate for a preteen, sparking a heated online debate that has kept North at the centre of global attention.

Who Is North West? A Quick Background

Born on 15 June 2013, North West is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Growing up in one of the world's most high-profile families, she has been in the spotlight since birth.

At her young age, North has already carved out a public identity through her appearances on TikTok with Kim, cameos in reality television, and early involvement in entertainment projects.

As the eldest of four siblings, she has often drawn comparisons with other celebrity children who grew up in the limelight, with her presence on social media distinguishing her from her peers.

How Old Is North West Now?

Only 12 years old, North is already establishing herself as a rising style icon. Her bold fashion choices, including her recent Rome appearance, continue to generate significant media attention. Each public sighting has added to her reputation as one of the most influential preteens in celebrity culture.

North West's Estimated Net Worth

Several reports from different outlets place North West's estimated net worth between $50 million and $375 million (£37.1 million to £278.3 million). These figures are based on a combination of her personal projects and anticipated future earnings.

Notably, North voiced a character in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, a role that showcased her interest in the entertainment industry. She has also appeared in collaborative ventures with her mother Kim, while her position as the daughter of Kanye West makes her a likely beneficiary of significant inheritance in the future.

It is important to note that these net worth figures are estimates, as minors rarely have confirmed financial disclosures. Nevertheless, the projections highlight the financial spotlight placed on young celebrity figures.

The Viral Rome Look That Sparked Debate

North's latest appearance in Rome featured a gothic-inspired ensemble that combined high fashion with bold preteen styling. She wore a black corset top and lace-trimmed skirt, paired with Vetements platform boots worth $2,100, a detachable collar, and Chrome Hearts glasses. Her accessories also included a Vivienne Westwood heart-shaped purse valued at $940.

Completing the look, North dyed her hair in electric blue ombré pigtails, a style reminiscent of Kylie Jenner's mid-2010s era. The outfit drew widespread attention across social media platforms, particularly after North and Kim lip-synced to Destroy Lonely's track 'If Looks Could Kill' in a TikTok that went viral.

Public Reaction: Praise and Criticism

The bold look has divided opinion online. Many fashion fans and commentators praised North for her unique style and confidence, calling her one of the most influential preteen style icons of the decade. Publications highlighted her ability to experiment with fashion in ways that set her apart from her contemporaries.

However, the appearance has also drawn criticism, particularly regarding the appropriateness of a corset outfit for a 12-year-old.

Online commenters questioned Kim Kardashian's parenting choices, with some arguing that the styling was too mature for her age. The debate underscores the scrutiny that surrounds celebrity children as they grow up in the public eye.