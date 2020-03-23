Screenwriter Kim Eun Hee talks about exploring the origin of the zombie plague in "Kingdom" Season 3 and Jun Ji Hyun possibly playing a lead role.

Kim Eun Hee talked about a potential Season 3 during a recent interview for the second season, where she shared her hopes to see the story expand. She revealed that she "wanted to portray a much larger universe" while working on Season 2.

"Those who have watched will know, but people like Lee Chang, Seo Bi, and Young Shin are all people who chase the plague, wishing it never arose," Kim Eun Hee said as quoted by Soompi. She teased that "Kingdom" Season 3 will get to the bottom of things and uncover the story behind the zombie plague.

"I've thought that having season three tell the story of chasing the origin of the plague would be good, so we're thinking of doing that," she continued, adding that "Kingdom" Season 3 will tell a different theme from the previous the seasons.

"Season one told the story of hunger and season two told the story of blood. If Netflix agrees, I want season three to tell the story of resentment. Season two brought attention to the concept of 'temperature' and I think if the story were to travel north, the different ecosystem in the North would act as a hint," Kim Eun Hee shared.

In the same interview, she talked about that cliffhanger in Season 2 which introduced Jun Ji Hyun as a reincarnation plant seller. The second season hinted at her importance in telling the origin of the zombie plague.

"I think Jun Ji Hyun will become a central role alongside the main characters from season one and two," Kim Eun Hee teased.

"Kingdom" Season 2 ended on a foreboding note that the zombie plague is set to spread further than before. The appearance of the "My Sassy Girl" star's character hints that she plays a key role, probably the main villain, looking at the vile experiments she carried out on the humans who turned into zombies.

Netflix has yet to confirm a renewal though. Kim Eun Hee shared her hopes that the streaming giant will greenlight "Kingdom" Season 3.