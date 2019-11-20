Momager Kris Jenner is proud of the deal her daughter Kylie Jenner has closed with beauty conglomerate Coty and is looking forward to building Kylie's beauty business into a "global powerhouse brand".

A day after Kylie Jenner sold a majority stake of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty conglomerate Coty for 463 million pounds ($600 million), the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch opened up about her daughter's bold business move. Talking to CNBC's "Squawk Box", Kris Jenner said, "Yesterday was a really big day for Kylie and our team at Kylie Cosmetics, truly a moment four our family to be proud."

Kylie Jenner is the youngest and the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The 22-year-old was named the "world's youngest self-made billionaire" by Forbes in March 2019.

Kris Jenner, who also serves as the CEO of Jenner Communications, said about her daughter's business move, "It's kind of a crystallisation of all our work," adding that her daughter is excited to work with Coty to increase her brand's recognition worldwide, reports CNBC.

"It's also a moment to just look forward and be really excited about the future. I think the goal is to just keep building Kylie's existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand. That's the vision," the 64-year-old continued.

Coty also owns other beauty brands including Covergirl, OPI, Rimmel, GHD and Clairol. It has bought 51% stake of Kylie Cosmetics for nearly $1.2 billion (925 million pounds) but Kylie Jenner and her team will continue to lead all creative efforts of product development and communication initiatives.

Talking about the deal, Kris Jenner said Kylie is looking forward to work with Coty to develop more categories in her beauty brand and to go into other areas of the beauty business. "This is her baby and this is her dream, to build this beauty empire and just go into many categories that she hasn't even scratched the surface," Kris said.

Kris Jenner also said that though the family enjoys filming their popular reality series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," her makeup mogul daughter is more inclined towards her business.

"She feels like this is where she belongs. This is where her passion is and she wants to really — wants to use her creative side to develop her brand. And this is what she wants to do for the rest of her life," Kris said, adding that Kylie thinks of continuing her work into her venture even 20 years from now or of passing it to her daughter Stormi Webster.