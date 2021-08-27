The much-awaited trailer of "Spencer" has finally been released, showing the transformation of Kristen Stewart into Princess Diana.

Stewart had already proven her resemblance to the People's Princess when her first look from the movie was released in January this year. One of the main reasons why Diana's fans were waiting for the trailer was to see if the American actress had perfected the late royal's mannerisms and accent as well.

However, she just uttered two words in the short preview, leaving much of it to the imagination. The 31-year-old said, "They don't," after Oscar-winner Sally Hawkins's character tells her, "They (press) know everything."

The movie, set for release on November 5, follows three days in the life of Princess Diana in 1991, in which she spends the Christmas holiday with the British Royal Family at the Sandringham estate and takes the decision to end her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles. Its recently-released trailer, just over a minute in length, started with the British royal family members arriving at the estate for their annual holiday celebrations and the staff preparing for their dinner and festivities. It then showed Stewart as Diana struggling to maintain a happy face despite the troubles in her marriage.

The film's logline reads, "The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate."

"There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days," it continues.

The trailer comes just days after a new promotional shot for the film was released with the caption "Every fairy tale ends." It showed the "Twilight" actress crumpled on the floor wearing a voluminous white ball gown.

Stewart said about playing the late British royal in Pablo Larraín's directorial, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."