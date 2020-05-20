Kyle Newman responded to wife Jaime King's divorce filing and said that he is hurt by the recent happenings in his marriage, but is thankful that he gets to keep his children.

A spokesperson for the director revealed that he is "deeply saddened by Jaime's attempt to obtain court orders based on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond." But he "was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care."

"As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children's stability and welfare first," the representative told TMZ, adding, "Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs."

On Monday, King filed for divorce from Newman after 12 years of marriage. She also filed a restraining order against her husband, which the court approved on Tuesday pending a trial on June 8. According to court documents obtained by People, the "Black Summer" star likewise filed for an emergency motion relating to child custody and visitation, which the court "denied without prejudice." King and Newman share two kids, sons Knight, 6 and Leo Thames, 4.

A source said that the 41-year-old "White Chicks" actress is "distraught." She has also been seen running errands in California looking downcast and without her wedding ring, which initially prompted reports she and her husband have split.

The couple has reportedly been quarantining separately for months now. They are "taking some time apart to focus on themselves." Newman is in Pennsylvania with his family and leaning on them for support. His sons are also with him while their mother is in California. The "Fanboys" director has been spending precious time with his children while on quarantine as evidenced by the photos he shared on social media.

Meanwhile, King shared some throwback photos of her sons to celebrate Mother's Day on May 11. She does not have any recent photos of herself and Newman on her Instagram.

King and Newman may have been separated for months if their social media posts are anything to go by. The director shared the last family photo taken during a trip to Canada in February.