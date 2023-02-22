Kylian Mbappe had just signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season, and that should keep him at the club until 2025. However, rumours persist over his future, including a plan to finally fulfil his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

It may be remembered that the Mbappe transfer saga was the most compelling story throughout the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman's contract with PSG was due to expire at the end of June 2022, and it was widely reported that he had his heart set on joining Los Blancos on a free transfer.

Everyone knows now that he made a complete U-turn and signed an extension with PSG, much to the chagrin of Real Madrid supporters. However, according to publication Todofichajes, Mbappe is currently crafting his eventual move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Furthermore, he is planning on taking PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi with him.

Hakimi is not a stranger to the Real Madrid organisation, having played for the club in his youth from 2006 and rising up the ranks to Real Madrid Castilla and the first team up until 2020.

The publication claims that Mbappe is keen on working with Hakimi if they could both sign for Real Madrid in 2024. It has to be noted, however, that Mbappe himself has said no such thing in public and neither has Hakimi.

The move is reportedly possible because of a clause in Mbappe's contract that could allow him to leave on a free transfer as early as 2024. The said clause allegedly allows Mbappe to unilaterally terminate his contract a year before it is due to expire. However, this clause has never been confirmed by PSG nor the player.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid was left smarting after last summer's rejection. The fans are angry, but watching Mbappe's heroics during the FIFA World Cup for France and his performances throughout the season has softened their stance. The club has never been one to turn down immense talent, and it is more than likely that Florentino Perez can let bygones be bygones especially if a free transfer can be arranged.

Mbappe's admission that he was completely heartbroken and was left in tears over the collapse of his transfer plans last summer also won over a few more Real Madrid faithful.

On the other hand, PSG will not be inclined to let go of Mbappe on a free regardless of what the player may want.