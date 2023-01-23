Real Madrid are staying away from reigniting the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga despite reports indicating the Frenchman is not happy at Paris Saint-Germain. The 2018 World Cup winner publicly rejected the Spanish giants in favour of extending his stay in Paris in May last year.

The La Liga giants were confident of signing Mbappe on a free transfer last summer after he initially rejected the new deal offered by PSG. However, in a late twist, the France international accepted a mammoth £1 million-a-week wage package to become the highest paid footballer in the world.

He signed a deal until 2025, but could be available in 2024 owing to a clause in his contract that allows him to leave early. The Parisian club allegedly promised Mbappe more control in sporting matters, but he is said to be unhappy with the club for not conceding to his demands.

Mbappe has cut an unhappy figure in recent months with many reports claiming that he wants to leave PSG. However, according to Marca, Real have no interest in reigniting their interest after being burned once by the Frenchman.

They are ready to play the waiting game, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti is very happy with the squad at his disposal. Real feel that young Brazilian Vinicius Jr. can be their talisman going forward after his impressive performances for Los Blancos this season.

Real are not willing to waste more time pursuing a move, and will only engage if PSG make contact with the willingness to negotiate a deal. The Ligue 1 club will not want to lose Mbappe on a free transfer, and if he fails to extend his deal, they are likely to want to negotiate a fee with interested suitors.

The Spanish capital club will want proper assurances that they are not being used again for the player to wrangle a lucrative deal with his current employers. They will only make a concrete move if PSG set a price for Mbappe and he shows a clear desire to seek pastures new.

Mbappe is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 13 goals. PSG are three points clear of Lens at the top of the table. The Champions League remains the Parisian club's main focus, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich awaiting them in the round of 16.