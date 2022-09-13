Kylian Mbappe was odds on favourite to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman surprised everyone by rejecting a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and signing a new deal with his current employers, which is said to include a clause that could potentially be damaging for the French club.

PSG celebrated Mbappe's Real rejection and subsequent contract renewal. The France international declared that it was a shift in the sporting objectives that convinced him to remain at the Parc des Princes and turn his back on a lucrative offer from the Madrid giants.

"Leaving my country wasn't the right thing. There's a sentimental aspect to this, and the sporting project has changed as well. We spoke for months about the sporting project, and we spoke about money for just a few minutes," Mbappe said at the time of his renewal earlier in the year.

The Ligue 1 club announced that Mbappe had agreed a new three-year deal, securing his future at the club until at least the summer of 2025. However, according to Spanish publication Sport, PSG were not being entirely truthful about the structure of the former AS Monaco forward's contract.

The 23-year-old has reportedly only signed a two-year deal with an option for the third. Moreover, the club will not have the option to trigger the additional year, as only the Frenchman has the power to choose if he wants to remain in Paris beyond 2024.

As it stands, Mbappe will once again be on the market in 2023 if PSG feel the need to recoup some of the £145 million they paid to Monaco in 2018. If not, the French forward will again have his pick of clubs if he decides not to trigger the option and leave on a free transfer in 2024.

The Paris based club will hope to convince Mbappe that his long-term future lies in France, but they will have to prove to him that they can compete with Europe's best, especially in the Champions League. The Ligue 1 title is almost a formality, but they have faltered in Europe's top-tier club competition.

Playing for Real Madrid remains a dream for Mbappe, but it is seen as unlikely that the Spanish club's president Florentino Perez will return with an offer after being brutally rejected this summer. However, the Frenchman will not be short of suitors if he does decide to leave the Parc des Princes, with clubs in England also showing a keen interest.