Though the reports of Kylie Jenner being romantically involved with Drake are not yet confirmed, her ex-beau Travis Scott is apparently okay with her moving on.

The rapper who also shares a daughter with Kylie Jenner "harbours no ill will" to any of her friends, a source told. Seemingly the father of Stormi Webster is trying to keep things cordial following his split with the 22-year-old reality TV star in October.

US Weekly earlier reported quoting its sources that the friendship between the makeup mogul and Drake has taken a romantic turn. The insider told the publication that the duo was affectionate towards each other and acting romantically.

The rumours started surfacing after Jenner was spotted getting cozy with Drake at his mobster-themed birthday party in Los Angeles.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star confirmed her breakup with the "Rodeo" singer on Twitter on October 3 and suggested they continue to be on amicable terms.

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority," she had written. Jenner also refuted reports of her dating former boyfriend Tyga at the moment.

The former couple has since then reunited on several occasions for their 21-month-old daughter. In mid-October, Jenner and Scott shared pictures of Stormi from the same pumpkin patch, hinting that they visited it together. However, they did not share pictures of themselves together.

Drake is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and had even performed onstage at Kylie's Sweet 16 party in 2013. However, Drake went into a feud with Kanye West last year over Kim Kardashian.

"Who's bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram? This person is not Drakes friend," Kanye tweeted and followed it up with : "I don't have beef with no one. Love everyone but don't follow my f***ing wife on Instagram." However, they probably made up later as West tweeted on January 1: "I love Drake...2019 we will all heal."

Drake and Jenner have not yet addressed the speculations of them dating.