Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not together anymore, but are trying their best to co-parent their 22-month-old daughter. The former couple will reportedly come together for Christmas to celebrate it with Stormi Webster as a family.

The makeup mogul and the rapper, who split in October this year, will be celebrating Christmas in Los Angeles as a family because both the parents want to be present with Stormi when she opens her gifts on December 25, reports E! News.

"Kylie and Travis will spend the holidays together with Stormi in L.A. They will be doing stuff together as a family to make it as wonderful as possible for Stormi. Travis will be at the family party and several other gatherings as well," a source told the outlet. The insider added that regardless of their relationship status, they are a family and are making memories with Stormi that will last forever.

The news comes days after rumours of the couple getting back together and being engaged filled the town when the 22-year-old billionaire was spotted wearing a huge ring. However, on Tuesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the reality TV star's half-sister Kim Kardashian denied the speculations.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star clarified: "The big ring...definitely, they're not engaged and I think she's wearing it on a different finger. I do know that she... I think she bought that herself because she was showing us."

"I don't know the status if they're together or not. I don't think they are," the 39-year-old added. Kylie is rumoured to be dating rapper Drake.

Meanwhile, Kylie is busy getting her house decorated for Christmas. The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a sneak-peak into her preparations earlier this week when she posted a 10-minute vlog to her YouTube channel. In the vlog, the house can be seen decked up with holiday decorations and lavish ornaments, the focus being a massive ornate Christmas tree in the living room.

In the video, Kylie says she is putting in a lot of effort to make this Christmas perfect as she wants her daughter to have the same experience she had when she was growing up.

"I just love traditional, little Christmas...I love this because I wanted Stormi to experience what I experienced growing up. And all the amazing memories that I have," the socialite said.