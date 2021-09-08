Kylie Jenner finally confirmed rumours that she is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott in a video shared on Tuesday.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a video on Instagram that summed up her family's reaction to the baby news. It opened with her revealing the "pregnant" label on the pregnancy test before she showed it to her boyfriend, who expressed his joy by putting his head on her belly.

The clip also showed the rapper with a big smile on his face as he climbed up a vehicle to accompany the pregnant 24-year old for an ultrasound. Their 3-year-old daughter Stormi also joined them at the doctor's clinic. They then surprised Kylie's mum Kris Jenner with photos of the ultrasound.

"Are you pregnant? Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life," Kris said with a smile.

Stormi also showed her excitement by hugging and kissing her mum's growing belly. Kylie debuted her huge baby bump towards the end of the video, as she posed under the sun with her hands on her belly.

kylie jenner makes me wanna be pregnant too now damm these influencers pic.twitter.com/Hw2OuPaHpj — e (@an1kins) September 8, 2021

The Kardashian family were quick to share their excitement over the baby news. "I can't handle it," sister Kendall Jenner wrote and Kim Kardashian chimed in, "Crying!!! (heart emojis)."

Kourtney also wrote, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister" while Khloe commented, "Awwww" and shared a series of emotional emojis. Kris once again shared her joy as she wrote, "Crying all over again what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!"

It is not known how many months into her pregnancy Kylie is. But fans have known all along that she is pregnant after she refused to drink a tequila shot during the "KUWTK" reunion. She has also been sharing old photos of her skinny self on social media in a bid to throw off the speculations.

Apparently, they have been keeping news of her pregnancy private until now. A source said that the "entire family is beyond excited" for Kylie and Travis, and noted that they are "truly a family of 'the more the merrier' so the more they can add, they welcome that." The beauty mogul has also not made it secret that she wants a sibling for Stormi so having a second baby was bound to happen.