It's Christmas time and "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" fans were treated with the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas eve party. As the party begun, fans were expecting to witness some flamboyant holiday fashion and lots of festivities. However, there is one duo that has stolen the show in their twinning outfits, Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster.

According to E! Online, the mother-daughter duo looked ultra-glamorous in their matching Ralph & Russo emerald green silk gowns. While the fashion mogul adorned a leggy number, her one-and-a-half-year daughter wore matching emerald green frock.

Kylie's dress sported a long train with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with colour co-ordinated pumps and an elaborate diamond and emerald choker set. As for her daughter, she kept it simple with a fluffed-up frock and white sneakers.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share the details of their dresses with her 154 million fans. With a series of photos showcasing their dress, she captioned it "most wonderful time of the year ✨ thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses."

In addition, the publication reveals that this year's Christmas eve party was organised at Kourtney Kardashian's residence. Usually, the Christmas celebrations are held at Kris Jenner's residence with Kim Kardashian performing the hosting duties.

The star performance of the party was delivered by Sia as revealed by Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Instagram stories. What more? The party welcomed a group of carol singers designated to greet the guests.

Earlier in the day, Stormi received a special Christmas surprise from her parents. Stormi's father and Kylie's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott organised a visit from her favourite Trolls character Poppy. Kylie previously shared the video of the performance by an actor wearing Poppy costume. One can see Stormi thrilled and excited with the surprise appearance of her favourite character.

"Give her a hug, baby! Poppy's here! Are you so happy?" Kylie asks Stormi in the video.

Kylie and Scott continue to maintain friendly relations as they share parenting duties. Following their breakup, the couple had declared that their daughter will always be their first priority.