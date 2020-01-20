Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is too young to put on makeup but will be making her debut in the makeup world on her 2nd birthday.

Kylie Jenner has announced her first collaboration for the year 2020, which will also mark her first collaboration with daughter Stormi, that she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. In a playful ode to her daughter on her 2nd birthday, the makeup mogul has decided to launch a Stormi collection under her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star announced the launch on Instagram on Saturday with an adorable video that she has shot with her little one. In the promo, the mother and daughter duo is dressed in neutral dresses, as pink flower petals fall from the sky. The collection will be out on Wednesday, February 1, Stormi's 2nd birthday.

"I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant...An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter. i can't wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20," the 22-year-old wrote.

The Stormi collection comprises three mini lip kits, a mini gloss set, a mini eyeshadow palette, and a pressed powder palette packaged in butterfly-adorned bundles. "Perfect Storm," "Butterfly Babe," and "Stormi World" are a few of the names of the shades in the pressed powder palette, while "Flutter in Love" is the name of the pressed powder blush.

The palette has been designed on the theme of Valentine's Day. The products are packaged with "to" and "from" sections to replicate Valentine's Day cards, reports Bustle.

My love ðŸ’œ go to my stories for the reveal of the Stormi Collection launching February 1st â˜ï¸âš¡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/jTYzPnv2iB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 18, 2020

Kylie had teased the launch earlier in an Instagram post featuring Stormi Webster. Alongside a picture of the 23-month-old looking engrossed in work, Kylie had written: "Coming Soon." The picture showed Kylie looking at line sheets of a few products in the collection that read "Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020."

There's also a shot of a nine-pan eyeshadow palette. A photo of the new violet Lip Kit packaging, inspired by Kylie and Stormi's mutual love for butterflies, could also be seen under Stormi's hand.

Fans have long speculated the special connection that the pair have with butterflies, suggesting that the name Stormi might have been inspired by the butterfly effect. Both the parents of Stormi- Jenner and Scott, have matching butterfly tattoos, and the little one's nursery was also decorated with various butterfly motifs.