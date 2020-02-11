Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott looked like any couple in love when they attended a Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Saturday night.

The exes reportedly spent time together at the star-studded bash while also hanging out with Jenner's family. A source claimed that they seemed to glow with love for each other at the already-glitzy party.

"Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love," the source told ET Canada.

The insider sympathised with the young couple, and understood their decision to break up because "it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age." At just 22 years old, Jenner already has a lot on her plate. She is the CEO of her own business, Kylie Cosmetics, and she is also a proud mum to her daughter Stormi, of whom she shares custody with Scott.

However, the break was reportedly a good move for Jenner and Scott. It helped them become good parents and possibly paved the way for reconciliation.

"The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever," the insider added.

Jenner and Scott recently went on a trip to Disneyland with Stormi to celebrate her second birthday. Jenner also marked the special day with photos and videos of her daughter on Instagram.

The "Life of Kylie" star and Scott have done a great job of co-parenting Stormi even after their split. They continue to make their daughter their priority. The rapper has always been there for his daughter even during holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Jenner and Scott have also remained friends despite the split. Jenner even called the "Look Mom I Can Fly" star her "best friend" in her cover interview for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar. She said she and the rapper have "such a great relationship," but she did not talk about the current status of their relationship.

As for the "Highest in the Room" hitmaker, he admitted that he loves Jenner and "always will." Rumours have it that Scott and Jenner are spending more time together these days, but they are not officially dating again.