On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took their daughter, Stormi, out to a pumpkin patch in Los Angeles to choose pumpkins for Halloween.

The beauty mogul shared photos from her day out with 20-month-old Stormi on her social media pages. In one photo, she is seen cuddling with her daughter. The rest of the snaps show Stormi enjoying the time with her cousins and seemingly picking out a pumpkin.

"Let the festivities begin," Jenner captioned the pictures.

The next day, Scott let his fans know that he was there at the pumpkin patch as well. He also took to social media and shared his photo with Stormi. The adorable girl worethe same Halloween-themed outfit seen in Jenner's pictures.

The parents reunited for what now appears to be a family tradition of getting together ahead of Halloween. They were also at the same pumpkin patch in 2018 with Stormi.

However, this time, the "Highest in the Room" rapper and Jenner did not share photos of themselves together. A source told TMZ that they only reunited for Stormi's second pumpkin patch experience and nothing more. There is nothing romantic going on between them because they are still on a break from their relationship.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the rapper are reportedly still spending time together for the sake of their daughter. They plan to continue spending more time together, even though it has only been a month since they announced that they are taking time apart to sort out some trust issues.

Sources told the publication that Jenner and Scott are still comfortable with each other even after the split. The rapper has also been spending a lot of time with Stormi at her house in Calabasas since he dislocated his knee. If it is not in Calabasas, then he holes up in the Beverly Hills house he shares with Jenner.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and Scott have reportedly both agreed to make things comfortable for Stormi, especially since the holidays are fast approaching. This means spending Thanksgiving and Christmas together as a family, and attending parties as a family. Friends even believe that Jenner and Scott will eventually get back together by the end of the year.