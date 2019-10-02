"Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are reportedly taking a break from their relationship, however, they have not completely broken. However, no official statement has been released yet by their representatives.

The pair who share a daughter, one-year-old Stormi, are "taking some time but not done", a source close to Kylie Jenner told People on Tuesday. The source added that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some trust issues but they are mostly caused by the stress of their lifestyle.

This news comes a few months after reports surfaced that 22-year-old Jenner might soon be walking down the aisle after she was spotted with a huge diamond sparkler on her fingers.

Jenner and Scott were last pictured together in Santa Monica on August 27, where they were present with daughter Stormi Webster for the premiere of Scott's "Look Mom, I Can Fly" documentary.

The rapper has lately been absent from Jenner's social media feeds as well. The last time the makeup mogul posted something about her boyfriend on social media was in early September. That time she had teased her nude photograph for playboy magazine. In the photograph, she posed wearing only a cowboy hat with Scott. She had captioned the image "When Houston meets LA", referencing their respective hometowns.

As per reports, Scott also didn't visit her when she was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles with severe illness. The 28-year-old was not in attendance even at Justin and Hailey Beiber's second wedding ceremony on Monday, where Kylie was present with Stormi.

According to TMZ, sources revealed that the couple have had issues earlier as well, but they have managed to work it out. Though they maybe taking time off from each other, they will co-parent and keep Stormi as their number one priority. The socialite gave birth to Stormi in February 2018.